Noralee "Lee" S. Cundey
Liberty Township, PA - 77, of Liberty Township, PA peacefully entered into rest on June 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Norman and Elizabeth Stephens; and was also predeceased by her sons, Jeffrey "Corny" Cundey in 2009 and John Cundey in 1962. Noralee is survived by her children, Todd and Amanda Cundey, JoAnne and Jeff McCain, Tina and Michael Heatherman, and Paula and Kam Ross; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Carol Cundey; a brother, George and Susan Stephens; "sistas", Judy Hollister and Sally LaRue; "the good brother", Jimmy Davis; nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. Lee devoted her life to her family. She loved her trips to Florida. Lee was the neighborhood mom to any of her children and grandchildren's friends. Lee enjoyed card games and puzzles. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed. "Just kill them with kindness." The family will hold private services. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Liberty Township, PA - 77, of Liberty Township, PA peacefully entered into rest on June 18, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Norman and Elizabeth Stephens; and was also predeceased by her sons, Jeffrey "Corny" Cundey in 2009 and John Cundey in 1962. Noralee is survived by her children, Todd and Amanda Cundey, JoAnne and Jeff McCain, Tina and Michael Heatherman, and Paula and Kam Ross; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Carol Cundey; a brother, George and Susan Stephens; "sistas", Judy Hollister and Sally LaRue; "the good brother", Jimmy Davis; nieces, nephews, and many extended family members. Lee devoted her life to her family. She loved her trips to Florida. Lee was the neighborhood mom to any of her children and grandchildren's friends. Lee enjoyed card games and puzzles. She is dearly loved and will be deeply missed. "Just kill them with kindness." The family will hold private services. Inurnment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.