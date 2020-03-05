|
Norbert Hovancik, Sr.
Vestal - Norbert Hovancik SR, 81, of Vestal, NY passed away on March 3, 2020. Norbert was predeceased by his parents Andrew and Florence Hovancik, in-laws Joseph and Jenny Scott, and daughter-in-law Bruna Hovancik. Norbert was a loving husband of almost 54 years and a wonderful father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Norbert is survived by his wife Shirley Hovancik and 6 children: Norbert JR, Christopher, Joseph, Richard, Florence, and Nicholas. Along with daughters-in-laws: Karen, Julie, Melanie, April Hovancik, and Holley Angel. Norbert is also survived by his 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren: Brooke, David, Dayna, Joel, Donovan Burgher, Hailey, Anthony, Hunter, Britany, Harper, Layla, Maya, and Jackson. In addition, Norbert is survived by his 2 brothers Andrew (Yvonne) and Gerald (Mary) Hovancik, sister Carol Smith, sister-in-law Donna Amedeo, and brother-in-law Anthony Scott, along with several nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be held on Monday March 9 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal, NY from 11:00-12:00, followed by Funeral Mass at 12PM. The family is asking for donations to be made in Norbert's memory to the Mercy House in Endicott, NY in lieu of flowers.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020