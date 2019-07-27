|
Norma C. Griffin
Binghamton - Norma C. Griffin 91 of Binghamton passed away peacefully on Thursday July 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Bessie Clark (Field) and Clayton Clark, spouse James Griffin Sr., sister Thelma Mulligan (Gerard), brother Gordon Clark. She is survived by her children devoted son and caregiver James Griffin, loving daughter Connie Sirko (Jan), step grandson Damian Sirko (Jamie), great grandson Jameson, brother Thomas Clark, sister-in-law, Sandra Clark, several nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved cat Lola who was always with her. She was a graduate of Johnson City High School. Norma worked at Endicott Johnson Jigger Factory, also playing basketball and being a championship horseshoe pitcher on their teams. She worked for Ansco and GAF, and was a pitcher on the GAF women's softball team. She retired from International Paper. After she retired, she worked as a teacher's aide at Thomas Jefferson School she loved all the children and they loved her. She was a very loving, giving person always thinking of others first! Norma was always laughing and very pleasant with a big smile even when she was suffering in pain. She never complained or asked for anything she was always a pleasure to take anywhere. She loved to travel and made numerous trips to Daytona Beach with her son. She was always ready to get up and go anytime, anywhere! She enjoyed hockey having season tickets with her daughter and son- in- law for many years. She was the best mother ever and will truly be missed!! Special thanks to Dr. Marek Gawel (mom loved him) and all at Riverside medical who cared for Norma. Thanks also to Lourdes ER, ICU and staff on Seton 1, nurses from Lourdes at home especially Amy, Sue and Bill. Funeral services will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home Inc., 150 Main Street Johnson City Sunday at 3pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2pm until the time of service. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Norma's memory can be made to the Broome County Humane Society!
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 27, 2019