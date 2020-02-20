Services
Norma C. Sloboda


1927 - 2020
Norma C. Sloboda Obituary
Norma C. Sloboda

Johnson City - Norma C. Sloboda, born June 19, 1927, passed away at Elizabeth Church Manor on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles B. Hauke Jr., her special companion George Griffin, and by her son Ronald E. Hauke; mother Ella Blackwell. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in-laws, Denise and Maurice Croteau, Johnson City and Nancy and Joseph Wlostowski, The Villages, FL. She was blessed with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren Joseph Wlostowski, Jr., (Susan), their children Alexandra and Camryn; Sarah (Mike) Maney, their children Michael and Leah; Jodie (Andy) Pioch, and their daughter Josie; Lucianna (Chris) Belknap and Veronica (Kory) Matthys. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 12th at 10am, at the Endwell United Methodist Church, 3301 Watson Blvd, Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Mar. 8, 2020
