Norma D. Ashcraft
Little Meadows, PA - Norma D. Ashcraft, age 100, of Little Meadows, PA, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 5, 2019 after a brief illness. She was born on January 28, 1919 in Falls, PA. She is predeceased by her parents, Rosa and Lawrence Dymond; loving husband, Fred Ashcraft; daughters, Lucinda Ashcraft, Patricia and Ken Bryant, and Susan Wagner; granddaughter, Kate Ashcraft; grandsons, David Bryant and Paul Motsko; and several sisters and brothers. Norma is survived by her children, John (Sarah) Ashcraft of Little Meadows, PA, Gene (Linda) Ashcraft of Fleming GA, Betsy (Burt) Baldwin of Little Meadows, PA; son-in-law, George Wagner of Little Meadows, PA; 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; brothers, Paul (Barbara) Dymond and Dick Dymond; and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to all the doctors and staff at Binghamton General Hospital ICU and Mercy House for the loving and passionate care you gave to Norma during her stay. A special thank you to the granddaughters for always being there for Mom. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC, 6519 Route 434, Apalachin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Norma's name to the Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 7, 2019