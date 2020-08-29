Norma D. Hinkley
Columbus, GA - Norma Delores Hinckley, 90, of Columbus, GA died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 2:44 pm. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907, with Father Robert Schlageter officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Mrs. Hinckley was born July 18, 1930 in Binghamton, NY, daughter of the late John and Rose Alberts Boezi. Although her most precious role was of wife, mother, grandmother and greatgrandmother, after her children were grown she spent her years before retirement as a student financial assistant at the State University of New York-Binghamton. She brought as much dedication to her work as she did to her family.
She is remembered for her wonderful Italian cooking, family gatherings, love of reading and travel with her family. She was always ready to go on a road trip, especially when it included Disney World Magic Kingdom.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Allen Hinckley; one sister; one brother; and one grandson. Survivors include her brother, Robert Boezi (Anita), children, Debra Miller (William) of Columbus, GA, Denise Ray (Rocky) of Warner Robbins, GA, Donald Hinckley (Judi) of Midland, GA; 12 grandchildren; 16 greatgrandchildren; one great greatgrandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Private Entombment services will be held at Calvary Cememtery, Johnson City. Rev. Clarence Rumble will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy in Norma's memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.