Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Meagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma D. Meagher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norma D. Meagher Obituary
Norma D. Meagher

Greene - Norma Delores Meagher (Goetcheus), known to loved ones as "Sunny", joined her soulmate and husband, Jim, when she passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She will be forever remembered by her children, Terri Thexton, James R. Meagher (Beverly), Tammy Meagher (April), DJ Meagher (Dawn), her brother, David Goetcheus (Julenne) and her adoring grandchildren, Alex Thexton, Ryan Meagher, Madelyn Meagher, Megan Jackson (Matt), Natalie Meagher, Cooper Meagher, and Riley Meagher. Aunt Sunny was deeply loved by many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Greene Central High School and a musical enthusiast, Sunny had the easy ability to fill a room with love and was happiest when the family was gathered around the dining room table enjoying her cooking. A quiet celebration of Norma and Jim's life will be held in the Spring. Donations in memory of Norma Meagher may be made to the PKD Foundation, https://pkdcure.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now