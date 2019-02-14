|
Norma D. Meagher
Greene - Norma Delores Meagher (Goetcheus), known to loved ones as "Sunny", joined her soulmate and husband, Jim, when she passed peacefully on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 77 years. She will be forever remembered by her children, Terri Thexton, James R. Meagher (Beverly), Tammy Meagher (April), DJ Meagher (Dawn), her brother, David Goetcheus (Julenne) and her adoring grandchildren, Alex Thexton, Ryan Meagher, Madelyn Meagher, Megan Jackson (Matt), Natalie Meagher, Cooper Meagher, and Riley Meagher. Aunt Sunny was deeply loved by many nieces and nephews. A graduate of Greene Central High School and a musical enthusiast, Sunny had the easy ability to fill a room with love and was happiest when the family was gathered around the dining room table enjoying her cooking. A quiet celebration of Norma and Jim's life will be held in the Spring. Donations in memory of Norma Meagher may be made to the PKD Foundation, https://pkdcure.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2019