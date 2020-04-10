Services
Norma E. Dugan


1924 - 2020
Norma E. Dugan Obituary
Norma E. Dugan

Conklin - Norma E. Dugan, 95, of Conklin, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband James C. Dugan, her sister Eva Holloway, several brothers and sisters and by her daughters-in-law Linda and Paula. She is survived by her two sons, James and Allie Dugan and Thomas Dugan and John Cramer; her grandchildren, James and Anita Dugan and Thomas and Nancy Dugan; and by her great granddaughter, Serena Dugan. She loved animals. She was the Matriarch of the Dugan Family for many, many years. Her only concern was to make sure we were all happy, supported and cared for. Due to the current health crisis, private Entombment Services will be held at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Rev. Corey S. Van Kuren will officiate.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
