Norma Hitzel
Norma Hitzel

Johnson City - Norma Hitzel died unexpectedly in Johnson City on October 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Norma is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donnie Hitzel, her children Lori Brady, Scott Brady, and Jennifer Gilbert and her partner Paul Renwick, She is survived by her grandchildren, Matt and Sarah Stein, Andrew Stein, and Alex Gilbert and his partner Kelsey Conti. She will forever be loved by her great-grandchildren Marley, Ava, Nora, Leo, and Eric. She will always be known by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as their beloved Fry. Throughout her lifetime of many experiences, she strived to assist others; especially children. Whether it was working in the elementary school cafeteria, or traveling to Disney with her children and grandchildren, or babysitting her great-grandchildren. She loved movies, reading, and celebrating the Christmas season.

Norma's family honored her memory privately with a loving celebration of her life to be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choosing.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
