Norma J. Wright
Binghamton - Norma J. Wright, 94 of Binghamton passed June 8, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Robert E. Wright in 1975. She is survived by her children daughter Kim (Craig) Quick of Binghamton, son Nick (Annette) Wright of Endwell, grandson Nick (Lynsay) Wright of NC, and several nieces and nephews. Norma's passion and dedication to animals and those who loved them was unwavering. At Norma's request services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to any animal shelter/ rescue of your choice. Arrangements made by Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services, 196 Clinton Street Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 11, 2019