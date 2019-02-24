Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bay Country Church
714 Locust St.
Cambridge, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Alexander
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jane Alexander

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Norma Jane Alexander Obituary
Norma Jane Alexander

Cambridge, MD - It is with great sadness that the family of Norma Jane Alexander announces her passing after a brief illness on Sunday February 17th, 2019 at the age of 81 years. Norma will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 61 years, Everett Alexander, and her children Jeffrey Alexander and Kathleen (Alexander) Harrison. Norma will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Hannah and Finnian Alexander, and by her sister Jean. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10 am at Bay Country Church, 714 Locust St, Cambridge, MD. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Norma to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.