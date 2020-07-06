1/1
Norma Jean Leonard
Norma Jean Leonard

Binghamton - Norma Jean "Normi" Leonard passed away unexpectedly at home on July 2, 2020. She is survived by her husband Jim "Bubs" Leonard; sisters Betty Cesar of Sun City West, AZ and Marlene Wolfinger of Binghamton; nieces Terry DaBurzi of Stillwater, MN, Pam Hall Mille Lacs Lake, MN; nephew Nicholas Derrick; sister-in-law Brenda Derrick. She is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Louise Wolfinger; In Laws Kenneth and Helen Leoard; and brother-in-law Kenny Leonard. Norma Jean was graduate of Binghamton North High School and retired from Public Loan after 50 years. She loved her flower garden, spending hours tending to it; every night she would feed her deer "pretty girl" and her geese who she built a winter home for.

44 years with my wife was the best time of my life; so many great times and laughs and even through some difficult times we were always able to work out our differences.

At her request there will be no funeral services. In her memory contributions may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY 13903 or the Front Street Dog Shelter, 110 Cutler Pond Road, Binghamton, NY 13905. Arrangements are in care of the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.

Love you babe, pain of losing you is unreal.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 6 to Jul. 12, 2020.
