Norma L. Hubard
Binghamton - Norma L. Hubbard, 81, of Binghamton, NY passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 being surrounded by her 4 loving children.
She was born in Binghamton on February 6, 1939, the second born of 8 children, the eldest daughter of Robert and Louise Parker. "Normie" to her siblings, is the first to "blaze the trail" to Heaven's door.
Surviving are her former husband of 56 years C. James Hubbard of Rocky Mount, NC; and their children, Debora (Terry) Lewis of Depew, NY; William (Noreen) Hubbard of Windsor, NY; Tina (Arthur) Odgers of Portsmouth, VA; Christy Yore of Morrisville, NY;
10 grandchildren, William Jr., Justin, Nicholas, James, Ashley, Kaitlyn, Timothy, Robert, Nathalie and Daniel and their spouses along with 12 great-grandchildren. Her siblings, Robert, Charlotte, Josephine, Louise, May, Charles and Frank and their spouses; many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Norma was a graduate of Vestal High School. She was a fierce competitor playing Farkle and other games with her family and friends. Norma enjoyed painting ceramics, playing the accordion and taught herself to play the piano.
Norma was a member of the Kirkwood United Methodist Church where she actively participated in their Bounty Meal program, Vacation Bible School, and Coffee Hour. She was a former member of Johnson City Sertoma Club.
Recently, mom shared that her Grandmother would never say good-bye. She always said "Day-Day" or "Nite-Nite". Her eyes lit up as she told the story. So "Nite-Nite" dear Mom, Momma, Gramma, Great Gramma, G2. We love you!
The family wishes to thank mom's friend and Pastor, Pastor Diane Prentice, Dr. P. Sharma and Dr. J. Mikloucich of Lourdes Hospital and for the compassionate care given by Hospice & Palliative Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made in Norma's memory to Kirkwood United Methodist Church, PO Box 394 Kirkwood, NY 13795 or Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 or online at www.hospicecareinc.org
.
A celebration of Norma's life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
Interment is private at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com