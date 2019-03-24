Services
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
Whitney Point - Norma Lorraine Shepardson Wehr, 94, of Whitney Point, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Jeannette Shepardson; brothers, Chuck, Art and David; sister, Jeanne Rees and by granddaughter, Christina. She is survived by 5 children, Paul (Sandy) Wehr, Ginny (Dick) Moloy, Daureen Sanford, David Wehr, Norma (Brad) Snyder; 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; 2 brothers, Stanley (Rhema) Shepardson and William (Sue) Shepardson. Norma was a member of Whitney Point United Methodist Church, retired from Broome Development Center and loved the New York Mets. Memorial contributions may be made to Whitney Point Rotary Student Award PO Box 744 Whitney Point, New York 13862. Services are private and have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street Whitney Point, New York 13862.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
