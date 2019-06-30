Services
1938 - 2019
Binghamton - Norma Rosenberg, born on March 20, 1938 and passed away on June 26, 2019 at the age of 81. She is predeceased by her parents Eugene and Susan Murphy; brother Robert "Mike" Murphy. She is survived by her son Donald (Karen) Santi; granddaughters Jennifer and Jessica Santi, Jodi Lester; grandson Velsus; great-grandson Hunter; brother Eugene "Tom" Murphy of Atlanta, GA; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins; best friend and cousin Linda "Lin" Watrous. Norma was a lifetime resident of Binghamton, NY and she retired from the Binghamton State Hospital. Norma was deeply loved and will be dearly missed by all. A Private Service for immediate family will be held at First Baptist Church in Port Crane, with Pastor Scott Willson officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 30, 2019
