|
|
Norma Tagliaferro
Endicott - Norma Tagliaferro, 88, passed away peacefully in the arms of her daughter Toni, on March 7,2020 after a long illness. She was predeceased by her sons Dana and Eric and is now joined with them in Heaven.
She is survived by her children, Lori (Bob) Pipher, Endicott, NY, Niki (Shorty) Bowen, Endicott, NY, Toni (Mark) Turner,Continental RV Gypsies, Steve (Pat) Tagliaferro, Johnson City,NY, and Chris, her youngest, Raleigh, NC, 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren who she loved dearly. She is also survived by her sister Karen Murphy and sister-in-law and friend Marjorie Downs.
After raising a houseful of children, she worked at Burt's on the Ave. in the jewelry department where she made long lasting friends. After Burt's closed, she worked at Novello's Dry Cleaning at the front desk until her retirement at age 80 and made long lasting friends there, too. We would like to thank all those friends who stayed by her to the end.
Mom was a long standing member of United Methodist Church in Endicott.
In Lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY, 13760. We cannot thank them enough for the care that they gave our mother and for how kind and considerate they were to her family and friends.
Calling hours and funeral service will be at Allen's Memorial Home, Endicott. Calling hours are on Saturday, March 14, 5:00-8:00 PM. Her funeral service will be Sunday, March 15th, at 11:00 AM at Allen's with a luncheon to follow. A private burial will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020