Norman G. "Chuck" Chambers
Latham - Norman G. "Chuck" Chambers, 61, of Latham died suddenly on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
He was born in Queens, NY a son of the late Raymond and Patricia (Cornish) Chambers. Growing up, Norm was greatly influenced by his late maternal grandparents, Norman and Frances Cornish. He attended Chenango Valley Schools in his younger years. He graduated from Broome Community College in Binghamton.
He spent many years of his life in Binghamton, but relocated to Albany in 2000 for a job transfer and promotion. It was here he met his wife, Susan. Norm was currently employed by the State of New York.
Norm was a man of talent and many passions. He created a band called "SaviorSongs", writing many songs as guitarist and vocalist. He released several albums. Because of his devotion to veterans, the proceeds from the sale of his albums were donated to various veterans' organizations.
He was also a sports enthusiast. He was the founder and coach of the AAU basketball team, Southern Tier STORM with many young players becoming successful in college basketball. As a coach, he participated in many basketball camps, workshops and clinics with nationally known players and coaches. Norm enjoyed watching and playing golf with family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Yankees, Lakers, and the Cleveland Browns. Norm was also a diehard Beatles fan since the age of five when his mother gave him his first Beatles album. His family believes that Norm is finally getting a chance to talk to John Lennon.
His greatest passion however was his time he spent with his family and friends, who were the center of his life.
Norm is survived by the love of his life of 18 years, Susan (Maud) Chambers; 3 sisters, Meri-K (Randy) Ritter, Lori-Ann(Harold) Parks, Jenniffer (Raymond) Blewett; sister-in-law Christine (Stephen) Radau; brother-in-law David Maud and his partner Bob Frazier; sister-in-law Dana (Ted) Marranos; his uncle and aunt, Norman "Chip" and Joanne Cornish; several nieces and nephews, Raenee (James), Ashley, Alex, Marci, Bradley, Devon, Stella, William, Olivia, Cassie and Trinity as well as many beloved family and friends.
Visiting hours will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels.
Norm knew his family and friends loved him. If you are at all concerned about COVID, he would want you to take care of you. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.NewComerAlbany.com
.