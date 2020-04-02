|
|
Norman Howard Pickering, Jr.
Johnson City - Norman Howard Pickering Jr., 91, went home to be with Jesus on April 1, 2020 after suffering a fall at his home. He was born December 17, 1928 in Montrose, Pa, to Norman H. Pickering and Myrtle Deuel Pickering. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters Ruth (Richard) Wakeman and Jane (Herbert) Corey.
Norm is survived by his faithful wife of 69 years, Janet M. Pickering, his brother Carlin (Sandy) Pickering; and daughters Debra (David) Henderson of Endicott, Tamra (Alan) Walston of Montana, Sue Ann (Dean) Sunderland of Arizona and Lisa (David) Green of Avon; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Norm was self-employed as a builder before and after his 30-plus year tenure at IBM. He was a longtime member of Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, serving as an usher, trustee and as a coordinator for the Habitat For Humanity project. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two years immediately after the Korean War.
He enjoyed his Lord and his church family, building and fixing things, camping at Raquette Lake and family time. He built the two homes that his family lived in, and built homes for Endicott Johnson workers.
Most importantly, Papa will be remembered as a kind, generous, honorable and faithful Christian man who adored his wife and family and was always considerate of others.
The family will be forever grateful for the care he received at Hilltop United Methodist Senior Living Center and in his final days at Elizabeth Church Manor Senior Living facility, as well as the love shown by his church family.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery Monday and memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Activities Initiative, UMH Foundation, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904 in memory of Norm Pickering.
Matthew 25:21: "Well done, good and faithful servant"
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020