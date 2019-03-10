|
|
Odin Bowie Fortner-Watrous
Johnson City - Odin Bowie Fortner-Watrous left for the halls of Valhalla on March 4th. He battled Krabbe Disease for 7 years and in the end he was surrounded by his family and cats, held in his parent's arms. Odin is survived by his his father, Arthur, his mother, Shayla, and his siblings, Mason, Joeseph, and Persephone. Odin was a beautiful soul, everyone who met him loved him. He fought for so long but kept a smile on his face and love in his heart. He never let pain or fear change his nature. He will forever be cherished, loved, and missed.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2019