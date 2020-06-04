Olen R. Strong
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Olen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olen R. Strong

Barton - Olen R. Strong, 84, of Barton, NY, passed at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Olen worked for the Tioga Casting Facility in Owego, NY for many years, serving as president of the labor union. He was a lifetime member and past governor for the Loyal Order of Moose Club and a member of the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team and Halsey Valley Fire Department, serving as an EMT and firefighter. Olen enjoyed spending time with friends and family at B's Tavern in Nichols and McAnn's Restaurant in Van Etten.

A Celebration of Olen's Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2pm at Strong's Pond, 49 Depew Road, Barton, NY.

Memorial donations may be made in Olen's memory to the Halsey Valley Fire Company, 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883.

(For those wishing to view the full obituary, sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting (www.LoweryFuneralHome.com).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Strong's Pond,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home, Inc.
225 S. Main Street
Athens, PA 18810
(570) 888-2368
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved