Olen R. Strong
Barton - Olen R. Strong, 84, of Barton, NY, passed at his home on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Olen worked for the Tioga Casting Facility in Owego, NY for many years, serving as president of the labor union. He was a lifetime member and past governor for the Loyal Order of Moose Club and a member of the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team and Halsey Valley Fire Department, serving as an EMT and firefighter. Olen enjoyed spending time with friends and family at B's Tavern in Nichols and McAnn's Restaurant in Van Etten.
A Celebration of Olen's Life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 2pm at Strong's Pond, 49 Depew Road, Barton, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Olen's memory to the Halsey Valley Fire Company, 506 Hamilton Valley Road, Spencer, NY 14883.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.