Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Ave.
Endicott, NY
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Ave.
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Olga J. Baron, 97 of Endicott, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Katherine and Joseph Dwornik; her husband, William Baron; her sisters, Anna Hanus and Rose Green; her brothers, Joseph and Michael Dwornik. She is survived by her son, Bill Baron (Lynn); her daughter, Paula Baron; two grandchildren, Yule and Katlyn Baron; her sister, Mary Dahulich; two special nieces, Lynn Graham and Sheila Jackson; also several other nieces and nephews. She is at last reunited with her husband Bill. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. "She was a simple soul who sought neither riches nor fame. Death was her final goal. Life was just a pleasant game, filled with joy and strife……she played them as they came. She wrote the story of her life and signed it with God's name". The family extends special thanks to the staff of Absolut Care of Endicott for the care and compassion that Olga received. Many thanks to Sister Anisia Muthoni for her numerous visits and spiritual support. A Funeral Mass will be offered, Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will follow in SS. Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery, Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Western Broome 705 W. Main St. #4, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
