Olga (Rae) Cerroni
Endicott - Olga (Rae) Cerroni, 82, of Endicott, N.Y., died peacefully on March 1, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Nicolangelo and Leopoldina Raymondi, husband Louis (Luxie) Cerroni, brother Dominick Raymondi, and sister Phyllis Crisman.
Rae leaves behind her children Patrick (Kelly) Cerroni, Texas, and Francis Cerroni, Endicott; grandchildren Alyssa, Derek, and Marissa Cerroni, Louis and Sarah Smith; one brother-in-law Anthony (Rita) Cerroni; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott and the Church of The Holy Family in Endwell. She was a retired IBM employee who spent her summers in Endwell and winters in Boynton Beach, FL. Her passions were her grandchildren, friends, reading, gardening, going to garage sales, and cooking Italian food for her family. Additionally, her homes were pit-stops for friends and family who wanted a cup of coffee and a good conversation. Her kind spirit will live on with her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Rae's memory may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2019