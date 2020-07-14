1/1
Olga E. Krupanic
Olga E. Krupanic

Endicott - Olga E. Krupanic, 98 of Endicott, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ideal Nursing Center. She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Anna Krupanic; her sister, Irene (Michael) Hiovich. She is survived by many loving cousins and friends. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Endicott. The family extends sincere thanks to the staff of Ideal Nursing Center for their compassionate care during this difficult time. Private funeral services were held and burial was in the parish cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church c/o Holy Spirit Church 360 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY 13905.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
