Olga Elizabeth (Parkolap) Warski
1926 - 2020
Olga Elizabeth (Parkolap) Warski

Endicott - Olga Warski, 93, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving daughters, on September 13, 2020. She was born on December 24, 1926 in Endicott. She is predeceased by husband John, and parents, Nicholas and Catherine Parkolap; brothers John (Parky) and Walter Parkolap; sisters Anna Obuhanych and Mary Marcocci. She is survived by her loving sister Helen Baburchak of Vestal; daughters, Cathy McBride of Endwell and Dr. Patricia Warski (Dr. Jeffrey Todd) of Norwich, and stepdaughter Cheryl (John) Harrison of Greer, SC. Olga is survived by 6 grandchildren, Dr. Ryan McBride (Dr. Rebecca Osterhout), Ann Arbor, MI; Dr. Ashley (Ryan) Raba of Crozet, VA; Stephanie Todd, Esq., Utica, NY, and Gregory Todd, Ypsilanti, MI, and 2 step grandchildren, Chris (Sylvia) Harrison, Lyman, SC and Jennifer (Susan Yelverton) Bull, of Columbia, SC. Olga is survived by 3 great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Sarah McBride, and Julian Raba; and 3 step-great-grandchildren, Victoria (Kylan) Steinert, and Sophie and Jack Bull. Olga's life was blessed with many special nieces, nephews, Godchildren, and cousins. At 16, she was employed at Endicott Johnson Shoe Company as a stitcher during the World War II effort, and worked for EJ for 14 years. She continued sewing and creating home decor, while selflessly devoting her life to the comfort and needs of her husband, family, and really, anyone. "She did everything with love; every decision was made with love", and this devotion contributed to the success of her children and grandchildren. Preparing and hosting large holiday gatherings was an art for her. Olga also lovingly cared for her two oldest grandchildren daily, and was a faithful caregiver for her elderly father in-law and her mother. Olga was a devoted member of SS Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church. Friends may call on Saturday, September 19 at SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church, 210 Hill Ave. in Endicott, at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. and Interment at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a memorial contribution to SS Peter and Paul R.O. Church.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
10:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
