Olga Kulasza
Olga Kulasza, 97 years, of Endwell, fell asleep in the Lord on Wednesday April 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her parents, Eva and John Melnyk; her husband of 58 years, John Kulasza; daughter, Linda Bouton and great granddaughters, Emma Mary Streb and Rose Joy Williams. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Marie and David Williams; four grandchildren, Kathryn (Kevin) Gross, Jared (Michele) Williams, Brian (Mary) Williams and Kristina (Adam) Streb; seven great grandchildren, Geoffrey, Lukas, Ethan, Nora, Natalie, Ava and William; son-in-law, Syd Bouton; brother-in-law, William Dranchak; also, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, Endicott.
Funeral services and burial were done privately by the family. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Mrs. Kulasza may be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 210 Hill Ave., Endicott, N.Y. 13760.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 1 to May 3, 2020.