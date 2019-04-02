Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
Vestal Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saints John and Andrew
Vestal Avenue
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Binghamton - Olga M. Sullivan, 99, passed away on March 31, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Sullivan, her sisters Rita McCarthy and Kathleen Daggett and her son-in-law, Paul O'Neil. She is survived by her sons, Michael Sullivan and her "right hand man" Paul Sullivan; her daughters and son-in-law, Mary Sullivan, Jean and Jim Smith and Ann O'Neil; her grandchildren, Daniel O'Neil, Luke and Nicole O'Neil and Cameron Smith; her great granddaughter, Eileen O'Neil; her sister-in-law Margaret Baumgartner; several nieces and nephews including the McCarthy family. Olga was born and raised in Binghamton, until 1969 when her family relocated to Thousand Oaks, California. She later returned to Binghamton in 1983. She was a longtime member of Saints John and Andrew Church and a member of the Ladies of Charity. Olga's faith and family were the hallmarks of her life. A Funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Vestal Avenue, Binghamton, Wednesday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Church of Saints John and Andrew, Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
