Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saving Grace Arts Center (formerly Grace Episcopal Church)
2654 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY
Graveside service
Following Services
Lisle Village Cemetery
2163 River Street
Lisle, NY
Olga Ruth (Tracy) Hill

Whitney Point - Olga Ruth (Tracy) Hill of Whitney Point, NY, 95, passed away on July 13, 2018.

She was predeceased by her husband Charles W. (Bill) Hill, her parents T. Rufus and Olga Sutphen Tracy, sister Esther Tracy, brother Thomas R. Tracy (Inga), and other beloved relatives and friends. Olga Ruth is survived by her children William (Bill) T. Hill (Joanne), Donna Hill, and Julie Hill Goon (David), three grandchildren Art Hill (Robin), Adam Hill (Ashley), and Jessica Goon (partner Chester Bennett) and four great-grandchildren Aden, Asher, Abigail and Logan and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a member and long-time Sunday School Teacher at Grace Episcopal Church (WP), a life member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 974 (WP), a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a member of other organizations including Order of the Eastern Star, the Rebekahs, Town and Country Garden Club (WP) and the Roberson Center Garden Club.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 at Saving Grace Arts Center (formerly Grace Episcopal Church) 2654 Main Street, Whitney Point, NY. A Graveside Service will immediately follow at Lisle Village Cemetery, 2163 River Street, Lisle, NY. In lieu of flowers, Olga Ruth requested that donations be made to or a .

For a full obituary please go to

www.SunsetMemorialServices.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019
