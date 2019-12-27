|
Olon B. Archer
Sidney - Olon Bradford Archer, 74, passed away on December 24, 2019 at Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. He was born on August 7, 1945 in Bainbridge, NY to parents Esther Foster and Rufus Archer. He attended and graduated from Afton Central School in 1963. He entered the US Army in August 1963 and served in the Army Security Agency until his honorable discharge in August 1967. He operated IGA Grocery Stores in Afton and Bainbridge, retiring in September 2001. He was a 52 year member of the Harpursville American Legion.
Olon is survived by: two sons, Christopher of Afton and Matthew of Raleigh, NC; his longtime companion, Louise Harrison; 3 granddaughters: Sierra of Maryland, Grace of North Afton and Madison of Raleigh, NC; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters: Marion and Tom of Stewart, FL and Marilyn and Art of Hancock, NY; and brother-in-law, Earl Reiling of Afton.
In addition to his parents, Olon was predeceased by two sisters, Marsha and Mary.
A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY 13838. Share condolences and memories with the family online at www.landersfh.com. Olon didn't want flowers; instead, please consider memorial contributions in his memory to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.
Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019