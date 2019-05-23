|
Onorio (Nick) Rotunno
Endicott - Onorio (Nick) Rotunno, 97, of Endicott passed away Tuesday evening May 21, 2019 at the NYS Veterans Home, Oxford,NY. He was predeceased by his sons Louis and Robert Rotunno, his parents Louis and Gilda Rotunno and his brothers Mario and Daniel Rotunno. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Fernanda Rotunno, his grandsons Corey, Ian and Warren Rotunno also many cousins and other relatives in America and Italy. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church Endicott, a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during World War II and a retired U.S. Postal Service employee with 35 years of service. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 12:00 pm at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at St. Anthony of Padua Church Friday from 11:00 am until time of Funeral Mass at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Rotunno may be made to the NYS Veterans Home 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 23 to May 24, 2019