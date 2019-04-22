|
Ora Lee Heathington
Endicott - Ora Lee Heathington (Alexander) of Endicott, NY passed away on April 17, 2019 one day into her 87th year. Ora Lee was born April 16, 1932 to Jeff and Mary Alexander in Hillsborough, Alabama. She grew up the youngest of seven siblings and often spoke about growing up in the country. She met Colemon Heathington, a proud member of the United States Army, and married. Together they moved to Brooklyn, NY and raised three children and their grandson while stationed at Fort Hamilton Army Base. After serving in the Korean War, Colemon passed away a decorated Military Police officer on December 3, 1970. Small of stature but large in personality, Ora Lee was there for everyone. After Colemon's passing, Ora Lee remained a dedicated employee for the Department of the Army while continuing to raise her family. She was the Chief of Housing and known for running a "tight ship" both at work and at home. During these years she welcomed four grandchildren and enjoyed many family gatherings and reunions. After retirement in 1998, Ora Lee decided to leave the city and moved to Endicott, NY to be closer to her youngest daughter. Not long after arriving, Ora Lee began to volunteer with the American Red Cross, and at the young age of 80 she experienced a second successful career managing blood drives for the Southern Tier. A lifetime member of the Baptist church, she sought out the Cornerstone Community Church, where she was welcomed with open arms and found another family. Ora Lee enjoyed good food, family dinners, and gardening. She was very proud of her family, home, and meticulous lawn and garden. Ora Lee was preceded in death by five siblings; sisters, Lydia (Kenneth) Owens, Antoria (Wallace) Cargle, Ruby (Clifford) Knight, and brothers Lud "Pete" (Josie) Alexander, Jeff (Betty) Alexander, daughter Barbara Haynes, and her granddaughter Tamyra-Ann (Jesenia) Carrero-DeJesus. She leaves to mourn her sister Thelma (Howard) Fuqua of Huntsville, AL, daughters Colette DeJesus of Brooklyn, Monique (Regan) Heathington in Endicott, grandchildren Gary Haynes of Comstock, Tamika Haynes of Enfield, NC, Katrina Henderson of Brooklyn, Silas and Shane Phillips of Endicott and great grandsons, Abraham Haynes of Enfield, NC and Jayden Carrero-DeJesus of Suffolk, VA. Ora Lee will be lovingly remembered by many special nieces, nephews, cousins, volunteers and many friends. A celebration of her life will take place at the Cornerstone Community Church 911 E. Main St. Endicott, NY 13760 on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm. The family would like to thank Pastor Greg and Stephanie Johnson and the caring medical professionals at Our Lady of Lourdes, Dr. DeMaine and Dana. Wm R. Chase & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2019