1/1
Orlando J. "Oj" Sacco
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orlando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orlando J "OJ" Sacco

Orlando J Sacco, born in Binghamton NY on October 30, 1931 to Frank and Philomena Sacco passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020.

Orlando was predeceased by his beloved children Christine and Matthew, brothers Tony, Frank, and Mario, sisters Antoinette and Philomena.

OJ is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Caroline, daughter Karen(Mark) Dixon and Lisa (Mike) Demyan, brothers Sid, and Mike and sister Rosalie, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

OJ served in the National Guard, retired from NYS, a longtime member of Knights of Columbus, and parishioner of St. Ambrose Church and the church choir.

Special and sincere thanks to his dedicated Aide Roseann, nieces Mary and Debbie and for the love and support from so many family, friends and neighbors, Dr. Floyd and staff, Lourdes Hospice. as well as the staff at Mercy House.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church Endicott, NY on Wednesday October 28th 10:00 am. The church is following mask and social distancing standards.

Expressions of Sympathy in Orlando's memory may be made to

Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved