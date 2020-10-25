Orlando J "OJ" Sacco



Orlando J Sacco, born in Binghamton NY on October 30, 1931 to Frank and Philomena Sacco passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020.



Orlando was predeceased by his beloved children Christine and Matthew, brothers Tony, Frank, and Mario, sisters Antoinette and Philomena.



OJ is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Caroline, daughter Karen(Mark) Dixon and Lisa (Mike) Demyan, brothers Sid, and Mike and sister Rosalie, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



OJ served in the National Guard, retired from NYS, a longtime member of Knights of Columbus, and parishioner of St. Ambrose Church and the church choir.



Special and sincere thanks to his dedicated Aide Roseann, nieces Mary and Debbie and for the love and support from so many family, friends and neighbors, Dr. Floyd and staff, Lourdes Hospice. as well as the staff at Mercy House.



Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ambrose Church Endicott, NY on Wednesday October 28th 10:00 am. The church is following mask and social distancing standards.



Expressions of Sympathy in Orlando's memory may be made to



Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave Endicott, NY 13760









