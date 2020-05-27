Orpha Lavinia Rosenbarker
Orpha Lavinia Rosenbarker

Newark Valley - Orpha Lavinia Rosenbarker 94, of Newark Valley went home to be with our Lord Jesus, 5/18 /2020 where she waits in glory for the ones she has left behind. Orpha was predeceased by her parents Annie Lavinia and Arthur Latham, brother Albert, and sister Hazel. She graduated high school at 16 and went on to Potsdam State College to pursue a teaching degree. While there she met Irving who was attending nearby Clarkson University. They married and raised a family: five sons, Neal, Clay, Vin, Rex, Shawn and a daughter Christine (Rosenbarker) Campisi. They both taught us to love God by example. Orpha had a servant's heart. She stayed at home to raised the children, dedicated years to Meals on Wheels, taught several inmates to read and write, served in the church and sang in the choir. Others always came first. She shared with all freely the greatest gift of all - Love.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
