Orson Smith
Binghamton - Orson Smith, 71, of Binghamton passed away unexpectedly on Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at his home with his wife Gwendolyn of 40 years. He is survived by his wife and children, Joshua (Ashleigh) Griswold, Adam (Jodie) Smith, Nicolas (Kimmie) Smith, Andrew (Danielle) Lapete-Smith, Rachel (Brandon) Strong, and Orson Charles Smith. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ethan, Chelsey, Tyra, Johnathan, Chance, Laiela, Brayden, Karley, Hazel, Conner, Ajay, and special granddaughters Kinley and Millie, also great granddaughter Nova. Orson is also survived by his mother-in- law Lois Brownell, brothers Gary (Erma) Smith, Paul Smith, sisters Carol and Patricia along with several nieces and nephews, special sister-in- law Dee Smith. He is predeceased by a grandson, Collin. Anyone who knew Orson knew of his love for tinkering and automobiles. He was his happiest whenever he was working on or talking about them. The only other thing that made him as happy was spending time with his children and grandchildren just being a big kid himself.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date by the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com
