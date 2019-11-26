|
Oudarone Phetphongsy
Oudarone "Ronald" Phetphongsy passed away tragically on November 21, 2019. He was 69. He was predeceased by parents Phet and Boukham Khouphongsy and brother Daovone. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 45 years, Sengkeo "Gail," his three children; Oukeo Anthony (Doungdara), Outhong (Pamela), and Catherine, seven grandchildren; Kyle, Kaylee, Romeo, Kimora, Xavier, Adrianna, and Christian, seven brothers and sisters; Amkhone, Lammone, Souksakhone, Khamsone, Thavone, Phonekham, and Phouthone.
Generous with his energy, resources, and hospitality, Ron could never say no to a family member or friend who needed help. Countless members of the community breathed easier because he was in their lives. His family invites you to join them for services on November 30 at noon at the Allen Memorial Home, 511 E. Main St., Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019