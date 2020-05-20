P. Lucy DistinJohnson City - "One Life, One Love!" After 69 years of marriage, P. Lucy (Patriarca) Distin, 91, passed from this world into her eternal reward on May 19, 2020, where she is now preparing a place for her love, Deacon Leslie Distin. From Cortland to Long Island to Johnson City, they were a team; each other's best friend, biggest supporter, and always exhibiting total love for each other.Born in Cortland, NY, Lucy graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School and Cortland Business School where she studied to be an Administrative Assistant. Lucy met Leslie Distin while he was a student at SUNY Cortland and rented a room from her aunt. They became inseparable from then on. Lucy and Les married in Cortland in 1951. They moved to Patchogue, NY, where Les began his first teaching position. While raising 4 children, Lucy worked at Dowling College in Oakdale, NY. When Les' job brought them to Johnson City, NY, and closer to home, Lucy began to work at Broome Community College in the counseling office where she remained for more than 20 years (she loved assisting the students and working with the staff; her lasagna was treasured by the BCC staff, often asking for a repeat performance.) When Les decided to become a deacon in the Roman Catholic Church, Lucy was there at his side, supporting and participating fully in the program, both before and after Les' ordination.As children, mom supported us in everything we did, from Room Mother to Chaperone, to Scout Leader to summers at Little York Lake, to warm cookies waiting for us when we got off the school bus. It is from mom and dad that we learned what unconditional love means and how to pass it on to our own children."Mom, can we sleep over at Grandma and Grandpa Lucy's house?" "Grandma, want to go swimming with us in the pool?" "Want to play dress-up, Grandma?" Her grandchildren knew that Grandma Lucy would do anything for them and with them, and she always did.Everyone loved Lucy. Her warm, infectious smile welcomed you into her heart. You could always count on Lucy to be there for you. She was a generous, kind person, always thinking of others. Lucy was quick to send a note of congratulations or encouragement, make a dinner or bake a cake for someone in need. She was always an ardent supporter of her family and friends. Lucy's last year on earth was a difficult one, but she bore it with grace and dignity. We were blessed and are still blessed to have her in our lives. Godspeed!Lucy was predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Maria Patriarca, brother, Geno Patriarca (Dora) and sister, Gilda Contento (Jerry) and brother-in-law Bob Feeley. She was also predeceased by her father and mother in-law, Leslie and Margaret (McIntyre) Distin, sisters-in-law Katherine (Rudy) Krajick and Mary (Paul) Benenati. Surviving Lucy are her husband, Deacon Leslie, her children: Patricia Griffiths (Dale Hamilton), Leslie (Anne Marie), Sandra (Dennis McCabe), and Mike (Lisa); her grandchildren: Nicole (Michael) Chudacik, Ryan (Katie) Griffiths, Gary Shay, Jr., Joseph (Laura) Shay, James Distin and Amanda Distin, Megan McCabe and Stacy McCabe (Erik O'Brien), and Michael Distin; her great-grandchildren: Makenna, Bryce, Audra, Rachel, Joseph, Michael, Julia, and Rhoo. Lucy's sister, Jenifer Feeley, also survives her, as does her sister-in-law, Mary Patriarca. Additionally, Lucy is survived by many beloved nieces and nephews, and dear friends.The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the James G. Johnston Building on the Hilltop Campus for their exceptional, kind, loving care of Lucy these past 3 ½ years. They are true angels sent from above.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Patrick's Church, Binghamton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. A celebration of Lucy's life will occur after the pandemic ends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to assist the charitable work of St Patrick's Food Pantry (check made payable to "St. Patrick's Church"; mail to St. Patrick's Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.)