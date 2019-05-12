|
Palmisano Nancy
Endicott - Nancy Palmisano of Endicott, passed away on Friday, May 10,2019 surrounded by her family. Born on May 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Venanzia (Crisafi) Garzo. Nancy was predeceased by her loving husband Joseph; her brother Michael(Jenny) Garzo, stepmother Marion(Malarkey) Garzo, and halfsister Carol Garzo. She is survived by two sons, Richard Palmisano and Thomas (Carol)Palmisano : two grandchildren, Alecia Palmisano (Andrew Brassard), Erica (Michael) Major; three great grandchildren, Andrew and Anthony Joseph Brassard, and Duke Major. Nancy was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and caring grandmother. Nancy loved to vacation at the beach in Florida and New Jersey. She and her husband, also, spent time in Italy visiting family and touring the country. She was an excellent cook and she loved entertain. Her many friends and family were always welcome guests in her home. The family extends sincere thanks to the caring staff at Vestal Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the love and kindness extended to Nancy during her three year stay.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday May 14, 2019 at 11 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday from 10 am until service time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers , expressions of sympathy in her memory can be made to a .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 13, 2019