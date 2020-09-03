1/
Pamela Ann Sickler
1961 - 2020
Pamela Ann Sickler

Vestal - Pamela Sickler 59 of Vestal, NY passed away on August 27th, 2020 at Mercy House following a brief illness. She is now at peace and free of pain.

She is survived by her mother Joanne Martone, Daughters Danielle and Christie Sickler, Brother Gene (Kim) who was always there for her. Sisters, Donna Kvasny (Terry), Bernadette Nicosia (Frank), and Paula Allen (Chuck). Her grandchildren who were her world Leyah, Makenzie, Christian, Bentley and Hudson. Many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her husband and best friend Scott, father Bernie Kolupski and grandson Cooper Lisak.

Pam spent most of her adult life after giving up babysitting everyone's children, as a caregiver for the elderly. It brought her much joy and satisfaction. She loved her "old people".

Friends are invited to call at the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home 765 Main Street Vestal NY on Friday Sept 11, 2020 from 4-6pm with a memorial service following. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Mercy House: 212 N. McKinley Ave Endicott NY 13760.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
SEP
11
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
