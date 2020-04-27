|
Pamela Lavker
Vestal - Pamela Wellburn Lavker, 72 years old, lost a 4 month battle with cancer and passed away in her Palm Beach Gardens home on Sunday evening, April 26th. Pam who had been together with her husband Alfred for more than 30 years and daughter Laura and husband Michael were at her side.Pam had absolutely no fear of what was occurring and her beautiful smile remained on her face as she entered a new journey.Pam, born in Baltimore, relocated to Endwell, N.Y. when her father began working for IBM. Pam attended school in Endwell and was the Home Coming Queen for Maine-Endwell High School class of 1965.
In her late teens and early twenty's Pam lived in Tokyo with her family when her father was transferred there working for IBM.Pam's infectious smile and physical beauty resulted in a modeling career in Japan. For several years Pam was the number one foreign model in this country appearing on many advertisements, newspapers and signs throughout the country and dozens of beauty ads and magazine covers.Pam returned to upstate NY in 1968.Pam and Al were involved in the quick service restaurant business for several years as builders, owners and operators of many fast food restaurants in a 5 state area.With Pam, traveling was a passion. Vacation time was spent camping throughout the United States and Canada. Pam and Al also visited many countries in The Far East, Asia, Europe and North America.Cape Cod always remained her favorite place in the world.
Time with friends and family, reading and movies consumed much of her free time. Quilting, painting, sewing, cooking, water aerobics and puzzles were always at the top of her to do list.With Pam a friend was a friend for life. Pam maintained a continuous close relationship with her school friends attending get togethers and reunions often. Her friendship with members of Endwell Methodist Church and Temple Israel, Vestal provided much love and enjoyment during her life. In recent days Pam received dozens of phone calls and messages of support and love from family and friends throughout the world.Nothing was more important to Pam than her family. Pam is survived by her husband Al, sisters Judy and Debbie Wellburn, children Brett (Christine) Demetros, Laura (Michael) Tucker, Susan (Joe) Pearlman, Lynda (Jack) Malone, Michael and her deeply loved grandchildren, Logan, Nicholas, Owen, Adina, Alex, Ariana, Maxi and Samuel and her great-grandchild Benjamin.Pam was predeceased by parents Henry and Lillian Wellburn and her brother Richard Wellburn.The family can not thank enough the service and support provided by all the personal of Trustbridge Hospice of Palm Beach County.A Memorial Service is being considered at a later date due to the Corona-Virus situation.Donations can be made in memory of Pamela Lavker to Endwell Methodist Church, Endwell, NY, Temple Israel, Vestal, NY or a charity of your own choosing.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020