Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Binghamton - Pamela VanOrder 77, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Paul and Helen VanOrder; brother Gary VanOrder. She is survived by her special daughter Mary whom she cared for up until she became ill last December; daughter Jennifer Page (Dan); sister Judith Davis; her grandchildren which were her pride and joy Katelyn, Courtney and Kassie, four special nieces and nephews and their families. The family wishes to thank the staff at Willow Point for their care and compassion towards mom. Visitation will be held from on Saturday April 20, 2019 2 until 3pm at Christ Episcopal Church in Binghamton, NY. A Memorial Service will follow at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Pamela's name to Golden Days Adult Day Health Care 282 Riverside Drive Johnson City, NY 13790
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2019
