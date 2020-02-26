Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:45 AM
Holy Trinity Church
214 Court Street
Binghamton, NY
Panagiotis "Peter" Negros


1953 - 2020
Panagiotis "Peter" Negros Obituary
Panagiotis "Peter" Negros

08/30/53 - 01/09/20

Returned home to his beloved Island of Kos, Greece. Where he passed peacefully after a long illness with his family by his side. Peter immigrated to N.Y. in 1979 and worked as a bridge painter across the Northeast.

He is survived by his loving wife Athena Negros. Son, Michael, daughter, Marina & Rafi. His brother, Kostas, Anna, & son, Pericles. Niece Flora and daughter Ellianna and nephew Johnny Negros. Sisters, Irene, Stamatia, Varavara and extended family in Greece. In-laws Constance & James Dwyer, God-daughter/niece Nikolette & John Moody. Niece, Christina, Joey Powell & Baby Nico. Joanne & Jeff Stachyra, niece, Sydney. Niece Caroline & Bryan, children Melina & Devlin Murphy. Nephew Theo Negros. Peter was also the proud God-father to his best friend George and Linda's daughters; Anastasia, Julie & Tiffany Ikonomou of Phelps N.Y.

He loved his friends and family deeply. He had a heart of gold and will be missed by us all.

Add Memorial Service to be held at Holy Trinity Church, 214 Court Street, Binghamton Sat. 02/29/20 at 10:45 a.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020
