|
|
Pat Drum
Endicott - Pat Drum, 81 died August 16, 2019, with her family by her side in Johnson City, New York. She was born April 28, 1938, in Emporium, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Avis (Luce) Beaton. She was in the graduating class of 1956 from Cameron County High School in Emporium, Pennsylvania. Pat worked and retired from I.B.M. in Endicott, New York. Her residences were many, but were always close to family which was most important to her. She also left many friends along her way in her travels. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. She is responsible for a piece of all of us, who we are today and forever going forward. She is survived by her husband Robert Drum Sr. and his family, son Tom Parker and his family, daughter Lori Parker and her family, and son Rick Parker and his family. Included in the above are many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We will remember her with love and laughter. On October 26, please join us in honor of Pat at Endwell Greens Golf Club, 3675 Sally Piper Road, Endwell, NY 13760. Her family will be present from 11 AM to 2 PM. There will be a short prayer at 12 PM. Please join the family to remember her life.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 1, 2019