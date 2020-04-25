|
|
Patricia A. Bidwell
Beloved mother and grandmother, Patricia A. Bidwell, 66, passed away April 21, 2020. She was a great friend to many and a loving caring family member. Patricia enjoyed spending her time with her family and making new friends, reading, sewing, and most of all touring the county's bingo halls. She could spend hours chatting with friends and acquaintances. Patricia grew up in Binghamton graduated from North High. She spent many years working for Giant and Great American Supermarkets.
She was predeceased by her son, David, parents, Thomas and Laura McNerney and brothers, James and William McNerney. Patricia is survived by her children, Julianne and Matthew MacBlane, treasured granddaughters, Mikayla MacBlane and Ariel Bidwell and grandson, Zephyr Bidwell. She leaves behind sisters, Karen Famera and Nancy Choynowski as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial services are being planned and will be announced. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020