Services
Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc.
25 Susquehanna Avenue
Hallstead, PA 18822
(570) 879-2287
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Patricia A. Bliss


1937 - 2019
Patricia A. Bliss Obituary
Patricia A. Bliss

Hallstead, PA - Patricia A. Bliss, 82, was reunited with her husband, Frank in Heaven on October 4, 2019. Frank predeceased her in August 2016. She was also predeceased by two sons, Scott Wells and Frank Bliss. Pat is survived by three children, Laurie, Donald, and Jennifer Bliss; three grandchildren, Carli (Colin) Hegedus, Jacob Bliss, and Jordan Bliss; six great grandchildren; and many extended family members. Pat enjoyed a great deal: antiquing, yard sales, auctions, and couponing. She was a talented cake baker and decorator. Pat enjoyed to travel and always accepted an invitation to go anywhere. She took pleasure in seeing wildlife. She was a devoted wife and mother, and cherished time with her children and grandchildren. Pat will be greatly missed by all who loved her. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 11-1, prior to the service in the funeral home. Should friends so desire, expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019
