Patricia A. (Nanni) Brady
Binghamton - Patricia A. (Nanni) Brady, 56, died Aug. 25, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas W. Brady in 2012 and her father Eginio (Gino) Nanni in 2001. Patty is survived by two beloved daughters, Megan and Gina Brady, step-children Dawn Brady, Jessica Rivers, Joseph Brady and Thomas Brady, her devoted mother Nicoletta (DelVillano) Nanni and loving sister Gina (James) Smith, cherished grandchildren, Sophia, Benjamin, Emma Faith and Oliver. Patty deeply loved her family and her pets.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 9:30 Friday at St. Pauls Church, 282 Chenango St. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please honor Patty's love of pets by making a donation to Project P.A.W. 127 Bevier St. Binghamton 13904. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019