Patricia A. Brinsko
Patricia A. Brinsko, 87, unexpectedly passed away on March 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Stephen; her parents Tom & Marie Beatty and her brother Richard. Patricia is survived by her children Diane (Paul) Iannon, Gail (Lee), Springer, David (Bernadette) Brinsko, Richard (Jeanette) Brinsko and Daniel (Lara) Brinsko; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Jeanenne Beatty and several nieces and nephews. Patricia was a proud mother who loved her family dearly. She enjoyed attending family gatherings and going to the kid's ballgames. She also enjoyed BINGO, polka dancing and playing cards with friends. She was a NY Yankee fan. Above all, Patricia was best known for her baking, especially her Kifle. Patricia was a member of the Church of the Holy Family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020