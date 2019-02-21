|
Patricia A. Federowicz
Owego - Patricia Ann Federowicz, of Apalachin, left her home and went with the angels on February 19, 2019. Patricia was born October 21,1935, the daughter of the late Eugene and Catherine Reh Morrow in Wilkes-Barre, PA. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathleen Elermeyer and Mary Jean Crane. She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Deacon Joseph F. Federowicz; her six children, Joseph E. Federowicz and wife Gail Gleason, of Apalachin; Judith L.Hawkins, of Endwell; Eugene W. Federowicz, of Apalachin; Kathy A. (Paul) Korn, of Sayre, PA.; Timothy J. (Debbie) Federowicz, of Endicott; and Mary Ellen (Patrick) Logan, of Ada, MI. She is also survived by her brother, Eugene Morrow, of Edison, NJ; her grandchildren, Eric, Kristin, Andrea, Tim, Katie, Heather, Mara, Vincent, Alex, and Grace; her four great-grandchildren, Rebecca, Dylan, Austin, and Lia. Patricia graduated nursing school from Mercy Hospital in Wilkes Barre, PA.; and after serving there, raised her children, after which she worked at General Hospital in Binghamton, New York. She also volunteered as an Emergency Medical Technician on the Apalachin Squad. She was also very involved with St. Margaret Mary's Church in Apalachin. She was a Pastoral Assistant, the parish's first female lector, a member of parish council, and a regional associate of the Rochester Diocese. She served as an adult education moderator, parish secretary, and sang with the adult folk group. She also was involved in Marriage Encounter, Charismatic Renewal and the Cursillo movement. She was a Hospice Volunteer. Patricia loved to sing and was active in the church choir as well. She loved spending time with her family and feeding the birds and any other animals that wandered into the yard. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from St. Margaret Mary's Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave. Apalachin, with the Rev. Mitch Zygadlo, officiating, assisted by Deacon Michael Donovan. Friends may call 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church, and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at church. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Lourdes Hospice 4102 Vestal Road, Vestal, New York 13850. Condolences may be made to Patricia's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019