Patricia A. Green Meek
Binghamton - April 4, 1944 - February 20, 2020. Our family mourns the passing of a beautiful soul. On February 20, 2020, Patricia A. Green Meek joined her parents, Robert J. and Josephine V. Green and her brothers, Robert J. Jr. , John F. and Joseph M. who predeceased her. Patti was also predeceased by aunts and uncles in the Green and Shea families. Patti is survived by her brother Edwards V. (Terry Cortese-Green), sister-in-law, Jean Green, nephews Scott M. Green (Amy), Christopher R. Green (Jennifer), Craig A. Green and Emily Green-Liewbmann (Matthew), grandnephews and nieces: Alex, Corey, Alexis, Sean, Karlie, Island, and Owen as well as many other special cousins and good friends.
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Knight Pack Program; which addresses student hunger in the Windsor school district (1191 NY Rte. 79 Windsor 13865), which was founded by her grandniece Alexis.
A memorial Mass, celebrated by Reverend Monsignor John P. Putano will be held March 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 9 Leroy Street, Binghamton. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the time of the Mass. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
The family would like to especially thank Scott Green for all of his love, compassion, and generosity which made it possible for Patti to live an independent life in her own home. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 19, 2020