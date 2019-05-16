Services
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
Patricia A. Hughes


Patricia A. Hughes Obituary
Patricia A. Hughes

Newton Lake, PA - Patricia A. Hughes, 82, of Newton Lake, PA, and formerly of Syracuse, NY, passed away Monday at home. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, George M. Hughes.

Born in Endicott, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Fries Nestor.

She was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, Endicott, NY, and Broome Technical College, Binghamton, NY. Patty was the office manger at her husband's business, Syracuse Transport Refrigeration Company, Inc., Syracuse, NY.

To her family, Patty was a renown gourmet cook and baker and was famous for her fabulous holiday dinners. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and were fortunate to have visited many parts of the world. They especially enjoyed their retirement within the Newton Lake community. Patty will be dearly missed by her beloved husband, children and grandchildren.

She is also survived by seven children: Karen Harris and husband, Jeff of Henrietta, NY, Tom Hughes and wife, Mary of Camillus, NY, Patti Hughes of Sarasota, FL, Julie Hughes of Syracuse, NY, George Hughes and wife, Caryn of Fairport, NY, Michael Hughes of Newton Lake, PA, and Brendan Hughes of Charlotte, NC; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; one brother: Thomas Nestor of Orlando, FL; three sisters-in-law: Barbara Nestor of Endicott, NY, Judy Hughes of Virginia and Jane Sapere of St. Augustine, FL; several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Nestor and a sister, Florence Nestor.

Private funeral services will be held at the family's convenience under the direction of Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, PA.

To share condolences and photos with Patty's family visit her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 16, 2019
