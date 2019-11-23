|
Patricia A. Konsur
Binghamton - Patricia A. Konsur passed away November 22, 2019 at Mercy House, with her loving family at her side. She was predeceased by her husband Stanley, her son Stanley, Jr. and her sister Sandra Mueller. She is survived by her daughter Deborah (Casey) Palilonis of Mooresville, NC, one granddaughter Autumn Schmidt, two great-grandsons Gavin and Gabriel Schmidt, her brother Doug Beck, several nieces and nephews. Patricia worked as a technician in the dental offices of Drs. Brodsky and Graff. She was a volunteer with the Binghamton General Hospital Auxiliary in the hospital gift shop and was a devoted long time member of the Broad Avenue-North Presbyterian Church of Binghamton where she served as Treasurer of the Women of the Church.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Tuesday at the Broad Avenue-North Presbyterian Church, 38 Broad Ave. Binghamton. Entombment will follow at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFuneralHome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019