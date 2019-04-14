|
Patricia A. Roche
Endicott - Patricia A. Roche, 80, of Endicott passed away Friday April 12, 2019 at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph D. Roche. She is survived by her sister, Ann Roslund and her two sons, Joseph and Patrick. A Funeral Mass for Patricia will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at Saint Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Avenue, Endicott. Burial will in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Tuesday at Church from 9AM until Mass time at 10AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in her name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 14, 2019